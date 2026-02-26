Markets

Atlas Arteria FY25 Profit Drops

February 26, 2026

(RTTNews) - Atlas Arteria Ltd. (ALX.AX, MAQAF), an operator of private toll roads, reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2025, while Proportional EBITDA and revenues increased from last year.

In fiscal 2025, net profit after tax fell 39.4 percent to A$181.8 million from A$300.2 million last year, which was impacted by the Temporary Supplemental Tax in 2025.

Proportional EBITDA increased 9.3 percent to A$1.51 billion from A$1.38 billion a year ago. EBITDA margin including French operating taxes was 75.0%, compared to 75.1% last year.

Proportional toll revenue grew 9.4 percent to A$2.01 billion from A$1.84 billion last year.

Further, Atlas Arteria reaffirmed its 2025 distribution guidance of 40.0 cents per share, with a planned second half 2025 distribution of 20.0 cents per share, payable in April 2026.

The 2026 distribution guidance is 40.0 cents per share. Atlas Arteria continues to target future distributions of at least 40 cents per share.

In Australia, the shares traded 1.7 percent higher at A$4.9200.

