Atlanticus Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) executives said the company opened 2026 with “a very good start,” pointing to strong performance in its legacy portfolios and continued momentum from its acquisition of Mercury Financial, which is now two full quarters into integration.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call President and CEO Jeff Howard said Atlanticus is “ahead of schedule” on operational integration and the creation of “One Atlanticus,” adding that early portfolio management actions at Mercury are “ahead of our acquisition model,” alongside better-than-planned origination volumes and unit-level economics.

Atlanticus reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $41.9 million, or $2.23 per diluted share. Howard said earnings per diluted share were up 50% year-over-year and 27% sequentially, while return on average equity was 26.8%. He also reiterated the company’s expectation to deliver earnings growth and returns on equity “at or above our targets of 20%.”

Mercury acquisition: repricing and integration progress

Howard attributed outperformance versus the company’s internal acquisition plan primarily to faster execution of changes in account terms and stronger consumer response than modeled. “The adoption rate, and I’ll call it stickiness and response from consumers, has been better than modeled,” he said, adding that Atlanticus is seeing “better financial performance on that repricing than we had originally modeled.”

Howard also said Atlanticus is realizing operating synergies faster than expected, including leveraging combined infrastructure. “We’re putting the companies together from a technology and infrastructure perspective, ahead of our schedule,” he said.

In response to a question about the company’s multi-year guidance framework shared when the Mercury deal was announced, Howard said management “feel[s] very good about the guidance we provided” and its “progression towards the achievement of those financial outcomes within that range.” He added that further optimization opportunities remain within the Mercury portfolio, including continued repricing, credit line increases, and—in some cases—APR reductions aimed at “retention and growth with existing lower-risk account holders.”

Howard said the remaining operational integration work is largely technology-related and still expected to occur over an approximately 18-month timeline discussed previously, though he suggested the company may complete it earlier. He cited the need to consolidate “multiple databases, decision engine, system of records.”

Legacy growth and portfolio performance trends

Beyond Mercury, Howard said Atlanticus’ legacy portfolios grew, with managed receivables growth excluding Mercury of 35%. He described the growth as “broad-based” across private label and general purpose product lines, driven by increased customer acquisition for bank partners, deeper customer engagement, and retail partners’ organic growth and market share gains.

Howard said the company continues to see favorable asset-level performance, with consistent payment behavior, steady purchase activity, and newer customer cohorts performing well as they season. Despite broader macro uncertainty, he said Atlanticus has not seen a “material change” in underlying trends and continues to observe “stable and rational consumer behavior across the portfolio.”

Howard pointed to a range of credit indicators he said remain normal, including utilization rates, payment rates, first-pay default, early delinquency trends, the percentage of customers making on-time payments, and the percentage paying more than the minimum.

Addressing concerns about higher gas prices, Howard said the share of spending on gas increased in March but remained in line with 2023 and 2024 levels and “well below 2022 levels.” He also said the company is seeing “higher levels of discretionary spending and dining out expenditures.”

Howard said the company remains mindful of inflation and gas-price risk, but described the broader economy as “in reasonably good shape,” citing steady unemployment and published reports indicating jobless claims at a 50-year low, as well as deposit metrics for middle-income consumers that remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Competition and response rates

Howard said the general purpose card market remains active, with elevated solicitation levels in the markets Atlanticus serves. He said the company is seeing “somewhat lower response rates,” attributing the change to increased supply, particularly in direct mail, rather than heightened consumer stress.

In the Q&A session, Howard framed the lower response rates as consistent with a stable consumer environment. “If there are early signs of stress, you typically see demand from consumers, and therefore response rates go up,” he said. “We’re not seeing that… I think it’s just indicative of stability.”

He also said the market has shifted from what he called “irrational competition” during the “fintech bubble” to a more rational competitive landscape concentrated among “five or six players” with long histories serving the segment. While competition has increased as firms see stability in the consumer segment, Howard said pricing is generally rational and the addressable market remains large.

On the retail credit side, Howard said Atlanticus is gaining share. He referenced the company’s purchase of a portfolio from a competitor in October and said Atlanticus has grown its share among merchant partners previously served by that competitor, while also benefiting from organic growth among existing merchant partners.

Financial details: revenue, fair value marks, and balance sheet

CFO Bill McCamey reported total operating revenue and other income rose 97% year-over-year to $680 million, including $224 million from the Mercury portfolio. Net margin increased more than 60% year-over-year to $190 million, which he said reflected earnings from a larger receivable base, partially offset by higher funding costs and higher fair value impacts tied to portfolio growth.

McCamey said changes in fair value loans were negative $366 million, up 105% year-over-year, reflecting a larger receivables base and corresponding charge-offs, partially offset by favorable assumption changes and continued improvement in newer customer cohorts. He also said the quarter included about $13 million of favorable impact related to a reduction in contingent consideration associated with the Mercury acquisition; Howard later clarified in Q&A that this impact was reflected in the fair value mark.

McCamey said delinquency and charge-off trends were “stable and consistent with our expectations,” and that tax season contributed to lower delinquency levels and improved charge-offs versus last year.

On expenses, McCamey said interest expense increased 158% year-over-year to $123 million, driven by higher debt balances tied to receivables growth, higher borrowing costs, and financing associated with the Mercury portfolio. Total operating expenses rose 69% year-over-year to $131 million, reflecting the combined platform’s scale, higher marketing and customer acquisition activity, and increased servicing costs. He said operating leverage benefits are “begin[ning] to emerge” as the platform scales.

Atlanticus ended the quarter with total assets of $7.5 billion, total equity of $644 million, and $650 million of unrestricted cash. McCamey said the company has “ample capital to support continued growth,” while remaining focused on “disciplined, profitable growth to most effectively deploy our capital.”

Tax season patterns

In response to investor questions about tax refunds, Howard said Atlanticus did not alter origination plans based on tax season timing, citing decades of modeling and seasonality experience. He said the company observed a “better tax season in the deeper subprime,” including greater reductions in early delinquencies, while the near-prime tax season appeared “a little bit more extended,” starting and ending later.

Howard said that, coming out of tax season, trends look “very much like it did last year,” and added the tax benefit typically extends into April, particularly in the near-prime portfolio.

In closing remarks, Howard said management is “very pleased” with first-quarter results and highlighted continued opportunities both from the Mercury integration and organic growth across the platform, including retail credit, general purpose, and healthcare lines of business.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.