Atlanticus Prices Offering Of $400 Mln Of 9.750% Senior Notes Due 2030

August 14, 2025 — 09:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlanticus Holdings Corp. (ATLC) announced that it has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 9.750% Senior Notes due 2030 to be issued by the Company and guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

The Notes are expected to be issued on August 20, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its recourse warehouse facilities, for general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions of portfolios and associated businesses and to fund the partial or full repayment of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 on or prior to maturity and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

