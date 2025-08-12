Atlanticus Holdings Announces Offering Of $400 Mln Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Tuesday announced an offering of $400 million senior notes due 2030 to be issued by the company.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its recourse warehouse facilities, for general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions of portfolios and associated businesses and to fund the partial or full repayment of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 on or prior to maturity and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.