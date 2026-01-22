Atlantic Union Bankshares Earnings Up In Q4

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB), on Thursday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income available to shareholders increased to $109 million from $54.82 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.77 versus $0.60 last year.

On average, seven analysts had expected the company to report $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income surged to $330.17 million from $183.25 million in the prior year.

Noninterest income jumped to $57 million from $35.23 million in the previous year.

Loans held for investment rose to $27.80 billion from $18.47 billion in the prior year.

Deposits increased to $30.47 billion from $20.40 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares is 0.28% higher at $40.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

