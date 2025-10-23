Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) released a profit for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $89.17 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $73.45 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 69.8% to $375.38 million from $221.12 million last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.17 Mln. vs. $73.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $375.38 Mln vs. $221.12 Mln last year.

