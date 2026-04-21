Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $119.19 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $46.85 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.2% to $471.74 million from $305.84 million last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $119.19 Mln. vs. $46.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $471.74 Mln vs. $305.84 Mln last year.

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