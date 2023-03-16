Atlantic Tele-Network (ATNI) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Atlantic Tele-Network said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.38% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlantic Tele-Network is $52.70. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 30.38% from its latest reported closing price of $40.42.

The projected annual revenue for Atlantic Tele-Network is $794MM, an increase of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlantic Tele-Network. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATNI is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 12,094K shares. The put/call ratio of ATNI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,151K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 794K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 671K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 58.14% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 570K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 555K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 2.92% over the last quarter.

ATN International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATN International, Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Its operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems.

