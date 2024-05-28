Atlantic Sapphire Announces Share Split and Expansion

Atlantic Sapphire AS (AASZF) has released an update.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA has announced a reverse share split, changing the ISIN of its shares, effective from May 30, 2024. The company, known for its pioneering Bluehouse® salmon farming, is expanding its operations with the construction of Phase 2, aiming to increase its annual production capacity to 25,000 tons. Meanwhile, Atlantic Sapphire continues to focus on innovation and R&D to bolster commercial scale production.

