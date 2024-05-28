News & Insights

Stocks
AASZF

Atlantic Sapphire Announces Share Split and Expansion

May 28, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atlantic Sapphire AS (AASZF) has released an update.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA has announced a reverse share split, changing the ISIN of its shares, effective from May 30, 2024. The company, known for its pioneering Bluehouse® salmon farming, is expanding its operations with the construction of Phase 2, aiming to increase its annual production capacity to 25,000 tons. Meanwhile, Atlantic Sapphire continues to focus on innovation and R&D to bolster commercial scale production.

For further insights into AASZF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AASZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.