Atlantic International Corp. Launches Conversational AI Platform for Workforce Intelligence Through Lyneer Staffing Solutions

Atlantic International Corp. launches an AI platform for workforce intelligence, enhancing hiring and compensation decision-making for organizations.

Atlantic International Corp. announced the launch of its conversational AI platform, developed through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, which aims to enhance workforce intelligence and compensation insights for organizations. This subscription-based AI assistant allows hiring managers and HR professionals to access real-time market intelligence and compensation data through an intuitive conversational interface, integrating information from various hiring platforms and regional economic indicators. CEO Todd McNulty emphasized the platform’s goal of democratizing workforce intelligence, enabling organizations of all sizes to obtain data-driven insights to inform hiring decisions. The subscription model offers ongoing enhancements and access to the latest market trends, marking a significant step in Atlantic’s expansion of AI-focused workforce solutions.

Potential Positives

Launch of an innovative subscription-based AI platform enhances the company's product offerings and positions Atlantic International as a leader in AI-driven workforce solutions.

The platform democratizes access to advanced workforce intelligence, making it available to organizations of all sizes, which could expand the company's client base.

Real-time compensation analysis and actionable insights empower clients to make informed hiring decisions, potentially increasing client satisfaction and retention.

The continuous updates and enhancements to the AI platform ensure that subscribers benefit from the latest market data, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and client service.

Potential Negatives

The launch of the AI platform may face skepticism regarding its effectiveness and the ability to provide accurate workforce intelligence, which can lead to potential customer hesitation.

The subscription-based model may alienate some potential clients who prefer one-time purchase options rather than ongoing fees.

Forward-looking statements suggest potential risks and uncertainties in achieving projected results, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the new AI platform launched by Atlantic International?

The new AI platform is a subscription-based assistant that provides workforce intelligence and compensation insights.

How does the conversational AI platform benefit HR professionals?

The platform empowers HR professionals with real-time market intelligence using a natural dialogue interface for smarter hiring decisions.

What features does the AI platform offer to its subscribers?

Subscribers gain access to compensation analysis, benefits insights, cost-of-living adjustments, career progression forecasts, and custom reporting.

How does the subscription model work for clients?

The subscription model allows organizations to scale their access to workforce intelligence based on evolving needs with continuous updates.

What company is behind the Lyneer Staffing Solutions AI platform?

Lyneer Staffing Solutions, a subsidiary of Atlantic International Corp., is responsible for launching the AI-powered workforce solutions platform.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. ("Atlantic") (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced the official launch of its conversational AI platform through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions ("Lyneer"). This innovative subscription-based AI-powered assistant delivers instant access to comprehensive workforce intelligence and compensation insights, transforming how organizations make critical hiring and compensation decisions.





The new AI platform features an intuitive conversational interface that empowers hiring managers and HR professionals to access real-time market intelligence through natural dialogue. The system seamlessly integrates job market data from multiple hiring platforms, incorporating regional economic indicators and career development trajectories to provide contextual and actionable insights.





"We've engineered our AI platform to democratize workforce intelligence," said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. "Our subscription model ensures that organizations of every size can access sophisticated market analysis when they need it most. Whether clients ask 'What are competitive salaries for software engineers in Austin?' or 'How do benefits packages compare for similar roles in our market?' they receive instant, data-driven responses that inform smarter hiring decisions."







Comprehensive Subscription Features







The AI platform subscribers gain access to a full suite of workforce intelligence capabilities:









Real-time compensation analysis



through natural conversation



through natural conversation





Comprehensive benefits and bonus structure insights











Cost-of-living adjustment calculations



for multiple geographic markets



for multiple geographic markets





Career progression pattern analysis and forecasting



and forecasting



and forecasting





Custom report generation



driven by conversational requests



driven by conversational requests





Continuous platform updates



ensure access to the latest features and market data







"By launching our AI platform as a subscription service, we're eliminating barriers to advanced workforce intelligence," commented Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. "This flexible model allows our clients to scale their access based on evolving needs while maintaining continuous insight into critical market trends. It represents our commitment to making sophisticated HR technology accessible and practical for organizations across all industries."





The subscription model includes ongoing platform enhancements and regular data updates, ensuring subscribers always have access to the most current market intelligence and platform capabilities.





The AI platform subscriptions are now available through Lyneer Staffing Solutions, marking a significant milestone in Atlantic International's expansion of AI-powered workforce solutions.







About Lyneer Staffing Solutions







Lyneer Staffing Solutions is a subsidiary of Atlantic International Corp. and a leading provider of comprehensive workforce solutions specializing in strategic staffing, talent acquisition, and workforce management services. Through its proprietary Apollo Ecosystem, Lyneer delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that help organizations optimize their workforce strategies while maintaining the personal service and industry expertise that clients value.







About Atlantic International Corp.







Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Atlantic serves clients across multiple industries with comprehensive talent acquisition, workforce management, and strategic consulting services. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that combine advanced technology with deep industry expertise.





Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement





With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







Michael Tenore





investorsr@atlantic-international.com



