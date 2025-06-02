Atlantic International Corp. Appoints Matt Evelt as Chief Operating Officer

Atlantic International Corp. appoints Matt Evelt as COO to enhance global operations and workforce solutions.

Atlantic International Corp. has appointed Matt Evelt as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Evelt brings over 20 years of experience in workforce strategy, operational transformation, and international expansion to the role. He will be responsible for overseeing global operations and enhancing the efficiency and delivery of the company's staffing solutions. Previously, Evelt served as President – Americas at Airswift and has held leadership positions at several other firms. CEO Jeffrey Jagid lauded Evelt’s reputation for integrity and innovation, emphasizing the positive impact his expertise will have on the company's growth. Evelt expressed excitement about joining Atlantic International and is committed to driving impactful solutions for clients worldwide.

The appointment of Matt Evelt as Chief Operating Officer (COO) brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record in operational transformation and international expansion, which could enhance the company's strategic capabilities.

Evelt's expertise in delivering measurable growth and operational excellence across various regions may contribute to Atlantic International's ability to grow and adapt to changing market demands.

The leadership transition is viewed as a transformative step forward for Atlantic International, indicating potential positive changes in strategy and operations under Evelt's oversight.

The appointment of a new COO may indicate previous leadership issues or instability within the company's management structure.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests an uncertain outlook for the company's future performance, which could undermine investor confidence.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may indicate vulnerability in the company's operational and financial strategies.

Who is the new COO of Atlantic International Corp.?

The new COO is Matt Evelt, who brings over two decades of leadership experience in workforce strategy.

What experience does Matt Evelt bring to the role?

Matt Evelt has extensive experience in operational transformation and international expansion, particularly in staffing services.

What will Matt Evelt oversee at Atlantic International?

Evelt will oversee global operations and drive efficiency in delivering staffing and workforce solutions.

What is Atlantic International Corp. known for?

Atlantic International Corp. specializes in outsourced services, staffing, and workforce solutions on a global scale.

What are the expectations for Matt Evelt's leadership?

He is expected to accelerate growth and enhance client-focused solutions through operational excellence and innovation.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLN), a premier provider of outsourced services, staffing, and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Evelt as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.





Evelt brings more than two decades of leadership experience in workforce strategy, operational transformation, and international expansion. In his new role, he will oversee global operations, drive efficiency, and help scale Atlantic International’s delivery of innovative, client-focused staffing and workforce solutions.





Evelt most recently served as President – Americas at Airswift, where he successfully led operations across North and South America. His career includes executive roles at The ROOSEVELT Strategic, Gattaca, NES Fircroft, and TRS Staffing Solutions, where he delivered measurable growth and operational excellence across regions including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East.





“Bringing Matt on board is a transformative step forward for Atlantic International,” said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. “Matt has built a reputation for leading with integrity, building world-class teams, and delivering scalable workforce solutions in complex, fast-moving markets. His expertise will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of our global clients.”





“I am honored to join Atlantic International at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Matt Evelt, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic International Corp. “The opportunity to work with a team so deeply committed to excellence in workforce delivery is truly energizing. I look forward to helping accelerate growth and bring impactful solutions to our clients around the world.”





Evelt holds a B.A. in Government with a Business minor from The University of Texas at Austin and is fluent in both English and Spanish. His leadership has consistently been marked by innovation, operational rigor, and a deep commitment to client success.







About Atlantic International Corp.







Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ: ATLN) is a global leader in outsourced services, staffing, and workforce solutions. With a presence across key international markets, the company partners with clients to deliver agile talent strategies, compliance-driven staffing models, and scalable operational support. Atlantic International empowers businesses to adapt, grow, and thrive in a rapidly evolving workforce landscape.







Forward-Looking Statements & Safe Harbor Statement







With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiary company Lyneer. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.





Investor Relations Contact





Michael Tenore





investorsr@atlantic-international.com



