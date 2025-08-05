Atkore CEO William Waltz To Retire

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Tuesday announced that William Waltz, Chief Executive Officer and President, has informed the Atkore Board of Directors of his decision to retire from the company.

Waltz plans to serve in his roles until a successor is appointed. The Atkore Board is engaged in its succession plan process to identify the Company's next CEO.

On his upcoming retirement, Mr. Waltz said, "I have been part of Atkore's leadership team for 12 years, including seven as CEO. Leading Atkore truly has been the honor and privilege of my 40-year business career. I'm proud of our company's achievements to date, including expanding our capabilities to capture opportunities from global megatrends and instilling a culture of discipline and excellence by leveraging the Atkore Business System. Atkore has a strong foundation in place in large part due to our dedicated and talented employees. I am committed to continuing to execute our strategy and drive improved performance for the benefit of all our stakeholders. While I'm not going anywhere just yet, I look forward to spending more time with my family upon my retirement."

