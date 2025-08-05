Atkore CEO William Waltz Plans To Retire

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter financial results, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) also announced Chief Executive Officer William Waltz's decision to retire from the company.

However, Waltz plans to serve in his roles until a successor is appointed.

He stated, "I am committed to continuing to execute our strategy and drive improved performance for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

The company has initiated its succession plan process to identify the company's next CEO.

In the pre-market hours, ATKR is trading at $77.11, up 0.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

