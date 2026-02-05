Atkore Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATKR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.13, changing hands as low as $65.86 per share. Atkore Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATKR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.92 per share, with $80.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.90.

