Is Atkore (ATKR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Atkore (ATKR). ATKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that ATKR has a P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, ATKR's P/B has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 1.69.

Finally, investors should note that ATKR has a P/CF ratio of 7.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ATKR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.99. Within the past 12 months, ATKR's P/CF has been as high as 10.09 and as low as 3.84, with a median of 5.51.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Atkore's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ATKR is an impressive value stock right now.

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Atkore Inc. (ATKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.