Atkore (ATKR) Price Target Increased by 13.96% to 86.02

The average one-year price target for Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) has been revised to $86.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.96% from the prior estimate of $75.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.01% from the latest reported closing price of $75.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atkore. This is an decrease of 237 owner(s) or 43.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATKR is 0.10%, an increase of 42.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 35,106K shares. The put/call ratio of ATKR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 2,733K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 37.74% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,090K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,515K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,254K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 7.79% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,227K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATKR by 19.14% over the last quarter.

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