AtkinsRealis Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - AtkinsRealis (ATRL.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$92.8 million, or C$0.56 per share. This compares with C$69.1 million, or C$0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AtkinsRealis reported adjusted earnings of C$131.9 million or C$0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to C$2.99 billion from C$2.54 billion last year.

AtkinsRealis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$92.8 Mln. vs. C$69.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.56 vs. C$0.39 last year. -Revenue: C$2.99 Bln vs. C$2.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.