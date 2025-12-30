ATI Stock Rises 43% in 3 Months on Demand-Driven Momentum

ATI Inc.’s ATI shares have gained 43.4% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment’s 1.5% rise and the S&P 500’s roughly 4.7% increase over the same period.



Robust Demand and Efficiencies Deliver Growth for ATI

ATI is deriving material benefit from strong momentum across the aerospace and defense markets. Production rates on major commercial aerospace platforms have increased along with rising demand for isothermal forgings, resulting in higher shipment volumes. Robust aftermarketenvironment, expanding MRO demand and increased customer diversification are boosting jet engine revenues. The GTF engine overhaul program, combined with improving OEM build rates, is accelerating demand for heavy engines.

The company is also dedicated to lowering costs to sustain profitability in the longer term. It is implementing structural transformation initiatives to improve returns. Continued investments in equipment reliability and AI technology are enabling the prediction of potential issues and proactively correcting them before they occur.

ATI also enjoys an ROI that is well above the industry levels, which serves as evidence of efficient capital use. Its capital projects are also operational and yielding value, with a few other plans lined up that are expected to open up an additional growth opportunity of 15-20% in Hot-Rolling and Processing Facility utilization.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

