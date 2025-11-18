ATI Names Kimberly Fields As New Board Chair

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday announced that Kimberly Fields is set to become the new Board Chair effective as of May 14, 2026.

She has been CEO of the company since July 1, 2024, and a board member since February of 2024 along with the experience of being COO and President of ATI.

Consecutively, Robert Wetherbee will retire as Executive Chair next May.

ATI closed Monday's trading at $98.75, down $0.62 or 0.62 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.