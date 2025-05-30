ATI Inks Agreement With Airbus to Supply Titanium Products

ATI Inc. ATI recently announced the signing of a multi-year agreement with Airbus, positioning itself as the top supplier of titanium plate, sheet and billet to the latter. The guaranteed share contract more than doubles ATI's prior support of Airbus.

ATI’s industry-leading production capabilities, supported by ample investments in titanium capacity, enable it to respond better to customers' increased need for high-purity melt and exceptional titanium products. Airbus will be provided with a reliable and unified production and supply solution from ATI.

The production of alloy titanium sheet will take place at ATI's new operation in Pageland, SC. As Airbus places confidence in ATI’s materials and components, the latter keeps strengthening its position as an aerospace and defense leader.

ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 28.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 13.6% in the past year.

