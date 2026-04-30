ATI Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $118.2 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $97.0 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.2 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $1.151 billion from $1.144 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.2 Mln. vs. $97.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.151 Bln vs. $1.144 Bln last year.

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