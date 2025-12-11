ATI Inc. (ATI) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ATI (ATI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $105.72 in the previous session. ATI has gained 90.3% since the start of the year compared to the 27.1% gain for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 28.5% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2025, ATI reported EPS of $0.85 versus consensus estimate of $0.75.

For the current fiscal year, ATI is expected to post earnings of $3.2 per share on $4.6 in revenues. This represents a 30.08% change in EPS on a 5.46% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.93 per share on $4.97 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23% and 7.98%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though ATI has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for ATI? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ATI has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 37.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.5X versus its peer group's average of 27.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, ATI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ATI meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though ATI shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ATI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ATI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Woodward, Inc. (WWD). WWD has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Woodward, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 14.21%, and for the current fiscal year, WWD is expected to post earnings of $7.69 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

Shares of Woodward, Inc. have gained 5.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 37.72X and a P/CF of 32.42X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 38% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ATI and WWD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

