ATI Commissions Additive Manufacturing Products Facility in Margate

ATI Inc. ATI has commissioned its world-class Additive Manufacturing Products facility in Margate, FL. This greenfield project brings online the most advanced large-format, metal additive-manufacturing capabilities in the industry by vertically integrating design, printing, heat treating, machining and inspection capabilities under one roof.

The operations are backed by ATI’s decade of additive-manufacturing expertise, making it capable of printing the tallest parts in the western world, up to 1.5 meters in geometries which was previously not possible. This facility will bring together materials science and forging expertise with additive manufacturing production acumen, delivering high-quality production at scale. The quality control system has ensured that the products meet both ISO 9001 and AS9100D. ATI secured its first contract for producing highly engineered part solutions in support of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc.

To celebrate the opening along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees toured the 132,000-square-foot facility to see the advanced manufacturing operations in action, including laser powder bed fusion printing. Additive manufacturing provides ATI with the ability to make high-performance, highly complex components for its customers faster, with less waste.

ATI’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Methanex Corp. MEOH. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MEOH carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 176.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.2 per share. MEOH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 85.2%.













