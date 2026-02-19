ATI Authorizes Up To Additional $500 Mln Of Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI), a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, Thursday announced that it has authorized an additional repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock.

The company expects this buyback program to support a multi-year share repurchase program in combination with the currently remaining $120 million from its prior authorization.

In pre-market activity, ATI shares were trading at $149.02, up 0.30% on the New York Stock Exchange.

