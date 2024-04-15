ATI Announces Completion of Vandergrift Operations Expansion

ATI Inc. ATI recently held an event with government and community leaders to mark the completion of its expansion at Vandergrift Operations, the most advanced materials finishing operations of its kind.



The Vandergrift expansion is critical to ATI's transformation of Specialty Rolled Products into a market leader in high-quality titanium and nickel-based alloys. Consolidating production from five other ATI locations resulted in a more competitive flow path at Vandergrift, which concentrated on boosting the production of high-value, differentiated products. This enhancement has increased the capability of ATI's Specialty Rolled Products division.



The new light anneal line, standing 200 feet tall and outfitted with cutting-edge control systems, is critical to the site's expansion. Combined with ATI's Hot Rolling and Processing Facility in Brackenridge, PA, the bright anneal provides best-in-class coil finishing capabilities in the quickest cycle time.



With cutting-edge temperature control, shorter flow times and the capacity to make thinner and larger customized coils, this facility gives ATI a more distinct capability to provide for its clients' end-use applications. Existing capital expenditure guidance includes the investment in the Vandergrift extension.



ATI, on its fourth-quarter call, underscored the historically high level of commercial jet engines currently on firm industry backlog, emphasizing the organization's preparedness to meet this exceptional demand within its biggest end market. The company exudes confidence in its capacity to foster profitable growth, attributing its well-aligned strategy, robust capabilities and skilled team as pivotal strengths. ATI is optimistic about realizing its long-term objectives, which include exceeding $5 billion in revenues and achieving $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company's shares have soared 112.6% in the past year.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company's shares have soared 80.8%% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 34.4% in the past year.





