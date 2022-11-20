Athyrium Opportunities 2020 Increases Position in Biora Therapeutics (BIOR)

Fintel reports that Athyrium Opportunities 2020 LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 71,136,069 shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR). This represents 28.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 26, 2021 they reported 67,127,145 shares and 31.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages.

The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Athyrium Capital Management, LP holds 29,855,847 shares representing 13.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 6,541,060 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,169,810 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166,911 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 28.05% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 930,421 shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265,446 shares, representing a decrease of 36.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 812,337 shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biora Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Biora Therapeutics Inc is 0.0723%, a decrease of 30.2136%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 51,218,583 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for BIOR / Biora Therapeutics Inc.

