Athos Capital Discloses Major Positions in ADX Energy

ADX Energy Ltd has been informed by Athos Capital Limited about their long positions in ADX shares through equity swap derivatives, as mandated by the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20. Athos, managing various funds including Athos Asia Event Driven Master Fund and New Holland Tactical Alpha Fund LP, has disclosed significant holdings amounting to percentages ranging from 0.5% to 5.5% of ADX shares. This move is part of standard financial transparency practices in the equity market.

