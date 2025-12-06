Athira Pharma (ATHA) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Athira Pharma (NasdaqCM:ATHA) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of $0.51 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from the latest reported closing price of $3.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athira Pharma. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 43.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHA is 0.17%, an increase of 427.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.12% to 1,715K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 540K shares representing 13.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company.

Propel Bio Management holds 149K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

Simplify Asset Management holds 149K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

