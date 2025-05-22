Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable June 30, 2025

Athene Holding Ltd. announced preferred stock dividends payable June 30, 2025, for multiple series of its non-cumulative preferred stock.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock), payable on June 30, 2025 to holders of record as of June 15, 2025.







Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company’s 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.



Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.



Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company’s 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.



Quarterly dividend of $304.6875 per share on the company’s 4.875% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3046875 per depositary share.



Quarterly dividend of $484.375 per share on the company’s 7.750% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (the “Series E Preferred Stock”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.484375 per depositary share.











Depositary shares for the Series A Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “ATHPrA,” depositary shares for the Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrB,” depositary shares for the Series C Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrC,” depositary shares for the Series D Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrD,” and depositary shares for the Series E Preferred Stock are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrE.”







About Athene







Athene is a leading retirement services company with over $380 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit



www.athene.com



.







Contact:







Jeanne Hess





VP, External Relations





+1 646 768 7319







jeanne.hess@athene.com





