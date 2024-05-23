Athena Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited announced that all resolutions were passed during its General Meeting on May 23, 2024, including the ratification and approval of the issue of Convertible Notes. The decisions were made on a poll, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic financial decisions.

