Athena Resources Announces New Share Entitlement Offer

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited is launching a renounceable entitlement offer, inviting eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every two shares held at a price of $0.004 each, aiming to raise approximately $2.67 million. The offer is fully underwritten by Fenix Resources Limited and is set to open on December 10, 2024, closing on December 23, 2024. Investors should be aware that this opportunity is considered highly speculative.

