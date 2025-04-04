Athena High Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DIVI

In trading on Friday, shares of the Athena High Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.85, changing hands as low as $30.39 per share. Athena High Dividend shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $34.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.