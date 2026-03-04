Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. Profit Falls In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. (ATH.TO) revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$245.11 million, or C$0.49 per share. This compares with C$467.74 million, or C$0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to C$1.323 billion from C$1.372 billion last year.

Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$245.11 Mln. vs. C$467.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.49 vs. C$0.85 last year. -Revenue: C$1.323 Bln vs. C$1.372 Bln last year.

