ATEX and the New Utility Private LTE Buildout Cycle

Utilities are treating communications as part of the grid, not an add-on. For Anterix Inc. ATEX, the opportunity is to translate licensed 900 MHz spectrum into utility-controlled private broadband networks. The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) February 2026 decision to expand 900 MHz broadband bandwidth strengthened that narrative.



The next phase is less about headlines and more about execution. Clearing obligations, county-level license deliveries, and collections timing will dictate how quickly a “buildout cycle” turns into cash and recurring economics.

Why the FCC Move Could Change Utility Network Plans

The FCC expanded 900 MHz broadband from 6 MHz to 10 MHz in February 2026. The shift supports a structural move toward private broadband as foundational grid infrastructure, not just a niche connectivity layer.



Broader bandwidth should improve performance and economics for private broadband networks. That makes utility-controlled communications more compelling for grid modernization initiatives that require secure, resilient connectivity. The market response has also tied sentiment closely to the regulatory cadence, reinforcing that utilities and investors are watching this rulemaking as a key enabler.

Anterix Market-by-Market Commercialization Is the New Playbook

Anterix is preparing to adapt commercialization market by market following the regulatory change. That reflects a reality of the 900 MHz landscape: spectrum clearing requirements and market-specific obligations can vary and must be managed alongside utility capital timing.



This approach shapes how scaled deployments ramp. Clearing activity and county-by-county license delivery schedules can extend timelines to milestone collections and elongate working-capital cycles. Even with strong demand drivers, the pace of deployments will be gated by these practical steps.

AnterixAccelerator Highlights a Deployment-First Shift

The CPS Energy agreement marked the first advancement under AnterixAccelerator, the company’s funding program to speed private wireless deployments. With CPS Energy as the inaugural utility to progress, Anterix moved from a pure spectrum transaction toward an operating model that helps utilities deploy 900 MHz networks more quickly.



The program complements a broader platform strategy. It adds deployment-focused capabilities and partner ecosystem support aimed at reducing implementation risk and sustaining operations at scale. That positioning aligns with utilities increasingly choosing owned, secure broadband communications for grid modernization.

Anterix’s New Products Aim To Create Sticky Recurring Revenue

Anterix has highlighted new offerings designed to remove deployment friction and deepen monetization per customer. Tower access services, introduced with a major tower partner in November 2025, are meant to accelerate site acquisition and buildouts.



The company also relaunched its SIM management platform to simplify device activation and lifecycle operations. Management expects these products to be immediately profitable with strong margins and recurring characteristics, supporting stickiness as customer networks expand.

Anterix Inc. Price and Consensus

Anterix Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anterix Inc. Quote

ATEX Pipeline Signals Where the Trend Could Go Next

The company’s stated pipeline is roughly $3 billion across more than 60 prospects. If deployments scale, that pipeline is a meaningful indicator of category buildout potential across utilities and other critical infrastructure entities evaluating private broadband.



Anterix has also cited eight flagship customers totaling approximately $400 million in contract value. That installed base creates a foundation for cross-sell opportunities, especially if product attach rates rise through tower access and SIM management as networks move from planning into sustained operations.

Anterix Risks That Could Slow the Trend Narrative

Clearing costs and obligations remain the most direct friction point. As of Dec. 31, 2025, significant future payments to incumbents for retuning or swaps rose to approximately $43.6 million from $37.9 million as of Sep. 30, 2025. These outlays can compress deal economics and delay cash conversion until clearing milestones are completed.



Utility decision cycles also elevate timing risk. Management has pointed to a line of sight to collect over $80 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, but large-utility procurement and deployment processes can be elongated. Concentration of collections in a single quarter increases slippage risk, potentially deferring cash inflows and pushing out revenue recognition as county-level licenses are delivered over time. Near-term free cash generation can remain pressured during this phase.

ATEX Milestones That Confirm a Sustained Buildout Cycle

Investors looking for confirmation should focus on repeatable indicators, not one-off announcements. County-level license activity is one marker. The company announced exchanges of narrowband for broadband licenses in 12 counties and recorded gains tied to exchanges, alongside sales of broadband licenses covering 10 counties. Continued exchanges and deliveries would signal that the operational machinery behind private broadband is advancing.



A second marker is the conversion of contracted proceeds into collected cash, including the over-$80 million collection window cited for the fiscal fourth quarter and the broader backdrop of approximately $123 million of contracted proceeds outstanding. Consistent collection execution would strengthen self-funding capacity for clearing and product rollout.



Finally, evidence that product attach rates deepen customer stickiness would reinforce a sustained buildout cycle. Tower access and SIM management are positioned as recurring, high-margin offerings. If they become standard components of utility deployments, the model shifts from episodic spectrum monetization toward a more durable revenue and margin profile.

Zacks Rank

ATEX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other players in the adjacent communications infrastructure domain include Calix, Inc. CALX, which sells broadband platforms, systems, and cloud software to service providers, while IHS Holding Limited IHS operates shared communications infrastructure in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. While Calix carries a Zacks Rank #2, HIS Holding carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

