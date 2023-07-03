Atento Enters Into Restructuring Support Agreement With Certain Stakeholders

(RTTNews) - Atento S.A. (ATTO) said, following the prior announcement regarding its entry into a term sheet providing for a interim financing of at least $30 million and a path to a comprehensive restructuring transaction, the company has entered into a binding restructuring support agreement with an ad hoc group of financial stakeholders representing more than 75% of its $39.6 million senior secured notes due 2025, 40% of $500 million senior secured notes due 2026, 100% of currently outstanding New Money 2025 Notes and 100% of currently outstanding Junior Lien 2025 Notes.

Atento expects additional parties to accede to the restructuring support agreement over the coming weeks. The company plans completion date for the proposed restructuring as soon as possible, and likely before 1 December 2023.

