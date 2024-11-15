News & Insights

AVIR

Atea Pharmaceuticals presents three HCV poster presentations at AASLD

November 15, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) announced it presented three poster presentations supporting the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir as a potential treatment for hepatitis C virus, or HCV. The combination of bemnifosbuvir, a nucleotide analog polymerase inhibitor, and ruzasvir, an NS5A inhibitor, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of HCV. These data are being presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ – AASLD – The Liver Meeting 2024, being held from November 15-19. “These important data presented today at The Liver Meeting add to the growing body of evidence supporting the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir and its potential best-in-class profile for the treatment of HCV,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “We expect to report results from our Phase 2 study of the combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir in early December and we look forward to initiating Phase 3 development in early 2025. Our combination includes the most compelling attributes of current HCV drug treatments such as convenience, low risk for drug-drug interactions, as well as short duration, which is further supported by the viral kinetic modeling results presented today. We believe our combination has the potential to address current treatment challenges and unmet needs and to play a major role in the eradication of HCV.”

