Atea Earnings Up In Q4

February 10, 2026 — 01:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Atea ASA (ATEAY, ATEA.OL), an IT infrastructure and related solutions company, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders increased to NOK 408 million from NOK 227 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were NOK 2.94 versus NOK 2.17 last year.

EBITDA rose to NOK 681 million from NOK 547 million in the previous year.

Operating profit jumped to NOK 480 million from NOK 318 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to NOK 11.25 billion from NOK 10.61 billion last year.

On Monday, the company said its board has resolved to propose a dividend of NOK 7.50 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 28.

The dividend will be paid in two equal installments of NOK 3.75 per share, with payments expected in May and November 2026.

Further, the company said it expects demand for IT infrastructure to remain robust across all business lines in 2026.

The company expects year-over-year growth in gross sales and EBIT from its commercial operations in the first quarter and for the full year of 2026.

On Monday, ATEA closed trading 1.50% higher at NOK 148.40 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

