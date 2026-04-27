AtaiBeckley, PsyPAN Earn Silver Recognition For Participant-Informed Psychedelic Research

(RTTNews) - AtaiBeckley Inc. (ATAI) and the Psychedelic Participant Advocacy Network (PsyPAN) have received a Silver Award in OVID Health's 2026 Patient Participant Index, highlighting their joint efforts to elevate participant voices in psychedelic clinical research.

Psychedelic clinical trials often involve complex emotional and psychological experiences, making participants' support and ethical engagement especially important. The award recognizes the companies' multiyear collaboration to better understand the lived experiences of trial participants and integrate those insights into the development of next-generation mental health treatments.

A partnership shaped by participant experience

The collaboration began in 2023, when Beckley Psytech (now part of AtaiBeckley) and PsyPAN co-designed qualitative workshops to explore what participants go through before, during, and after psychedelic clinical trials, Findings from these sessions were compiled into the publicly available white paper "The Participants in Their Own World" and later presented at the Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research in 2024.

Building on these insights, Beckley Psytech provided PsyPAN with an unrestricted grant to run a 12-month independent peer-support pilot program in 2025. The program was open to UK participants from any psychedelic trial, regardless of sponsor, and has since expanded to include international advocacy groups and academic partners at King's College London and the University of Exeter.

PsyPAN noted that the partnership demonstrated how participant perspectives can strengthen both research quality and participant safety, especially as psychedelic therapies move closer to mainstream clinical use.

Company perspective

Kevin Craig, CMO at AtaiBeckley, said that incorporating participant insight is essential as novel mental health treatments progress through development. He added that the recognition underscores the growing importance of patient-partnership standards across the biopharmaceutical sector.

ATAI has traded between $1.29 and $6.75 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (April 24, 2026) trading at $4.63, down 2.94%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $4.57, down 1.30%.

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