atai Life Sciences Initiates Phase 2 Study of EMP-01 for Social Anxiety Disorder

atai Life Sciences announces Phase 2 study of EMP-01 for social anxiety disorder, with results expected in Q1 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

atai Life Sciences has announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 study evaluating EMP-01, an oral formulation of R-MDMA, for treating social anxiety disorder (SAD). This exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of EMP-01 in approximately 60 adults diagnosed with SAD, with results expected in the first quarter of 2026. EMP-01 has previously demonstrated a dose-dependent effect profile in a Phase 1 trial that is more similar to classical psychedelics than to racemic MDMA. With about 18 million people diagnosed with SAD in the U.S. and no new treatments approved in over two decades, atai aims to address this significant unmet need in mental health care.

Potential Positives

EMP-01 has demonstrated a unique effect profile in Phase 1 studies that may appeal to the growing interest in psychedelic therapies for mental health, positioning atai favorably in this emerging market.

The initiation of a Phase 2 study for EMP-01 signals significant progress in developing a novel treatment for social anxiety disorder, addressing a substantial unmet medical need affecting millions.

The study's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design enhances the credibility of the findings, which could support regulatory approval and market acceptance if successful.

Topline data is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026, providing an important timeline for stakeholders and investors to gauge the potential impact of EMP-01 on the company’s future.

Potential Negatives

The Phase 1 study results being described as "generally found to be more similar to classical psychedelics than to racemic MDMA" may raise concerns regarding the safety profile and regulatory challenges of EMP-01.

The anticipated timeline for topline data in the first quarter of 2026 suggests a lengthy development process, which could deter potential investors or stakeholders looking for quicker returns.

The press release emphasizes a large unmet medical need for social anxiety disorder, highlighting the pressure on the company to deliver effective results in the Phase 2 study.

FAQ

What is EMP-01 and its purpose?

EMP-01 is an oral formulation of R-MDMA aimed at treating social anxiety disorder (SAD).

What does the Phase 2 study of EMP-01 involve?

The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing safety and efficacy in adults with SAD.

When is the topline data from the study expected?

The topline data from the Phase 2 study of EMP-01 is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

How is social anxiety disorder being addressed in this study?

The study aims to provide insights into EMP-01’s potential to treat social anxiety disorder, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Who is sponsoring the clinical trial for EMP-01?

The clinical trial for EMP-01 is sponsored by atai Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on mental health treatments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATAI Insider Trading Activity

$ATAI insiders have traded $ATAI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. APEIRON has made 2 purchases buying 12,635,718 shares for an estimated $25,275,007 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SRINIVAS RAO (See Remarks) sold 75,418 shares for an estimated $101,814

SAHIL KIRPEKAR (Chief Business Officer) sold 48,563 shares for an estimated $65,560

ANNE NAGENGAST JOHNSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,545 shares for an estimated $45,285

GLENN FRANK SHORT (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 13,161 shares for an estimated $17,767

KEVIN JAMES CRAIG (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,563 shares for an estimated $15,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ATAI stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





- In a Phase 1 study, EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) demonstrated a unique, dose-dependent subjective effect profile that was generally found to be more similar to classical psychedelics than to racemic MDMA









- The exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study will assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of EMP-01 in adults with social anxiety disorder









- Topline data anticipated in the first quarter of 2026







NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



atai Life Sciences



(NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the exploratory Phase 2 study of EMP-01 (R-3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (R-MDMA)) for the treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD).





"We are pleased to have dosed the first patient in the exploratory Phase 2 study evaluating EMP-01 in adults with social anxiety disorder," stated Kevin Craig, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of atai. "Social anxiety disorder affects millions and remains significantly underserved by current treatment options. We believe this Phase 2 study will provide critical insights into EMP-01’s potential to address this large and growing market with substantial unmet need.”





The Phase 2 study is an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (



NCT06693609



) to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of EMP-01 in approximately 60 adults with SAD. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive two double-blind administrations of either EMP-01 or placebo, spaced four weeks apart. Symptoms will be monitored for six weeks following the first dose. The primary objective of the study is to assess the safety and tolerability of EMP-01 in adults with SAD. The secondary objective is to estimate any improvements in social anxiety symptoms compared to placebo.







About EMP-01 (Oral R-MDMA)







EMP-01 is an oral formulation of R-3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (R-MDMA) that demonstrated a unique, dose-dependent subjective effect profile in a Phase 1 trial that was generally found to be more similar to classical psychedelics than to racemic MDMA. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health disorders worldwide, affecting how one experiences worry, fear and anxiety in everyday situations. Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is an area of high unmet medical need with approximately 18 million people currently diagnosed in the United States and no novel molecules approved in over two decades. atai is currently enrolling patients into an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of EMP-01 in adults with SAD. Topline data from the Phase 2 study is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.







About atai Life Sciences







atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes. Our pipeline of psychedelic-based therapies includes VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. We are also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for TRD. These programs aim to address the complex nature of mental health providing commercially scalable interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems. For the latest updates and to learn more about our mission, visit



www.atai.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “initiate,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “potentially,” “preliminary,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things: our business strategy and plans; the potential, success, cost and timing of development and progress of trials and related milestones of our product candidates such as EMP-01; expectations regarding our cash runway; and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, research and development and capital expenditures.





Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the important factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in atai's other filings with the SEC. atai disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by applicable law.







Contact Information









Investor Contact:









IR@atai.com









Media Contact:











PR@atai.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.