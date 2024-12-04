ASX Limited Reports Strong Capital Growth in November

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ASX Limited’s November 2024 report reveals a significant surge in new capital quoted, reaching $4.3 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the previous year. This marks a positive turnaround from a negative $22.1 billion net new capital in the prior corresponding period. The report also highlights a decline in the number of listed entities, with a 4% drop compared to the previous year.
For further insights into AU:ASX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.