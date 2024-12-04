News & Insights

ASX Limited Reports Strong Capital Growth in November

December 04, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited’s November 2024 report reveals a significant surge in new capital quoted, reaching $4.3 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the previous year. This marks a positive turnaround from a negative $22.1 billion net new capital in the prior corresponding period. The report also highlights a decline in the number of listed entities, with a 4% drop compared to the previous year.

