ASX Limited Issues New Performance Rights

November 04, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited has announced the issuance of 29,863 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, with the official issuance date noted as October 28, 2024. These unquoted securities are intended to reward and retain top talent within the company, signaling ASX’s commitment to fostering a motivated workforce.

