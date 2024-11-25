ASX Limited Announces CHESS Project Implementation Timeline

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

ASX Limited has outlined its implementation plan for the second release of its CHESS project, targeting 2029 for the settlement and subregister services with costs estimated between $270 million and $320 million. The first release, focused on clearing services, is set for 2026, with costs up to $125 million. This phased approach aims to mitigate risks and ensure industry readiness, as ASX continues to modernize its critical market infrastructure.

