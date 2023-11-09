Asure Software (ASUR) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Asure Software ASUR is slated to report its third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov 13.



Asure expects revenues between $26 million and $27 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating growth of around 20%.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26.57 million, suggesting a rise of 21.32% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 6 cents in the past 30 days. The company had reported loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter

Asure’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 676.39%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

ASUR has been benefiting from strength across its primary end markets, including HR compliance and Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) solutions. The demand for its solutions has been strong and the momentum is expected to have continued in third-quarter 2023.



Asure’s ongoing investments in digital marketing are expected to have fueled productivity in the quarter to be reported.



Asure’s third-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from an increase in revenues generated by the annual preparation of federal reporting regarding employee employer reporting of W-2 Income and ACA compliance.



The company continues to pursue consolidation and standardization initiatives to improve cost structure. Its integration with Equifax is expected to have aided the adoption of Asure’s solutions. These factors are likely to have driven its third-quarter top line.



However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a dynamic labor market have been significant headwinds and are expected to have hurt Asure’s top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Asure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

