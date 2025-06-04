Asure Software Announces Strategic Partnership with PensionBee to Enhance Employee Retirement Savings Solutions

Asure Software partners with PensionBee to simplify retirement account management for employees of small and mid-sized businesses.

Asure Software has announced a strategic partnership with PensionBee to provide employees of Asure's payroll and HR clients with a simplified way to manage their retirement savings by consolidating multiple 401(k) and IRA accounts into a single plan. This collaboration aims to democratize financial wellness for small and mid-sized businesses, allowing their employees to access streamlined retirement solutions typically available to larger enterprises. Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing HR and payroll solutions, while PensionBee's CEO Romi Savova highlighted the importance of retirement planning during life transitions. The partnership aims to improve employee satisfaction and operational efficiency by integrating PensionBee's user-friendly platform into Asure's offerings.

Potential Positives

Asure Software's partnership with PensionBee enhances its payroll and HR services, allowing clients to offer employees streamlined retirement savings options.

This collaboration demonstrates Asure's commitment to democratizing financial wellness for small and mid-sized businesses, providing them access to benefits typically reserved for larger enterprises.

The integration with PensionBee's platform can potentially improve employee satisfaction and retention by simplifying the management of retirement savings.

Joining forces with a reputable digital retirement provider like PensionBee positions Asure as a forward-thinking company in the HCM space, potentially attracting new clients and partners.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any details on the financial arrangements or terms of the partnership with PensionBee, which may raise questions about the nature of the collaboration and its potential impact on Asure’s financial performance.

There is no mention of any competitive analysis or how Asure plans to differentiate its offerings amidst increasing competition in the HCM and retirement solutions market, potentially undermining stakeholder confidence in their strategy.

The disclaimer regarding potential investment risks and lack of guarantees about future performance could deter investors looking for stable opportunities, signaling uncertainty in Asure's market position.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Asure Software and PensionBee?

Asure Software has partnered with PensionBee to help employees consolidate their retirement accounts seamlessly.

How does this partnership benefit employees?

Employees can easily roll over 401(k) and IRA accounts into a single, manageable retirement savings plan.

What services does Asure Software provide?

Asure offers cloud-based Human Capital Management solutions including HR, payroll, and benefits administration.

How does PensionBee simplify retirement savings?

PensionBee allows users to easily enroll, consolidate, and manage their retirement savings through a user-friendly platform.

What is the goal of this collaboration?

The partnership aims to democratize financial wellness for small and mid-sized businesses by offering streamlined retirement solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software and solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with PensionBee (LON: PBEE), a digital-first retirement provider specializing in simplifying retirement savings. This collaboration empowers employees of Asure's payroll and HR customers to seamlessly roll over their disparate or forgotten 401(k) and IRA accounts into a single, easy-to-manage retirement savings plan with PensionBee.





Through this partnership, Asure continues its mission to deliver big-company benefits to small and mid-sized organizations, leveling the playing field with innovative solutions that simplify employee financial wellness. PensionBee’s user-friendly platform will allow employees of Asure’s payroll clients to consolidate their existing retirement accounts into one streamlined account, making it easier than ever to manage and grow their savings.





"At Asure, we’re committed to bringing the benefits of innovative HR and payroll solutions to small and mid-sized businesses," said Pat Goepel, Asure Chairman & CEO. "Our marketplace partnership with PensionBee is a perfect example of how we are democratizing financial wellness by offering streamlined retirement savings solutions that are typically reserved for larger enterprises."





Known for its straightforward, consumer-friendly services, PensionBee empowers employees to effortlessly enroll in, consolidate, and manage their retirement savings plans. The award-winning provider offers a robust selection of retirement accounts geared towards everyday savers.





“When individuals are starting or leaving jobs or navigating other significant life changes, retirement savings should be top of mind,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “Our partnership with Asure allows us to reach millions of Americans at precisely the right moment, connecting more employees with flexible and modern retirement solutions.”





PensionBee is the latest to join Asure's Partner Marketplace, which gives Asure clients access to a variety of value-added software and services designed to enhance business operations and employee satisfaction.







About Asure







Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit



www.asuresoftware.com



.











About PensionBee







PensionBee (LON: PBEE) is a leading online retirement provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages approximately $8 billion in assets and serves over 275,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility.











Notes







The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.







Contact Information:







Patrick McKillop





Vice President, Investor Relations





617-335-5058











patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.