Asure Introduces Luna: An AI Agent to Transform Payroll and HR Management

Asure introduces Luna, an AI agent designed to streamline payroll and HR management through self-service capabilities for employees and businesses.

Asure, a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software, announced the launch of Luna, an innovative AI Agent aimed at improving payroll and HR management. Unlike typical chatbots, Luna can take action on behalf of employees and employers, simplifying tasks such as updating personal information and benefits elections. Luna helps employees navigate complex HR changes, thereby reducing the administrative burden on both employees and HR teams. According to Pat Goepel, Asure's CEO, Luna enhances the employee experience and supports businesses in remaining compliant with evolving regulations. The tool is expected to streamline operations, cut compliance risks, and save time, marking a significant advancement in payroll and HR management for businesses.

Potential Positives

Asure has launched Luna, an advanced AI Agent that enhances payroll and HR management, providing a significant competitive advantage in the HCM software market.

Luna simplifies complex HR processes for employees, improving the overall user experience and reducing the administrative burden on HR teams.

The introduction of Luna demonstrates Asure's commitment to innovation and staying compliant with evolving regulations, positioning the company as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of Luna may indicate that the company is struggling to keep up with traditional HR and payroll management demands, necessitating the introduction of an AI solution to simplify processes.

Relying on an AI agent for payroll and HR tasks raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of such technology, which could lead to potential compliance issues or increased risk of errors.

The emphasis on reducing administrative burden may suggest that Asure's current systems and processes are inefficient, potentially reflecting negatively on the company's existing operational capabilities.

FAQ

What is Luna, the new AI Agent from Asure?

Luna is an advanced AI agent designed to improve payroll and HR management by automating tasks and providing self-service options for employees.

How does Luna enhance payroll and HR tasks?

Luna simplifies complex payroll and HR processes by guiding employees through updates and making necessary changes automatically.

What benefits does Luna offer to businesses?

Luna helps businesses stay compliant with regulations, reduces administrative burdens, and allows HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Can employees manage HR tasks using Luna?

Yes, employees can use Luna to handle HR tasks, such as updating personal information and changing benefits through voice or text commands.

How will Asure improve Luna in the future?

Asure plans to refine and expand Luna's functionality throughout 2025 to further enhance employee experience and streamline operations.

$ASUR Insider Trading Activity

$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL M GILL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $43,450

$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software and services, today announced the introduction of Luna, a groundbreaking AI Agent designed to enhance payroll and HR management. Unlike traditional generative AI chatbots, Luna is an advanced AI agent that understands Asure’s suite of products, serves as an industry expert, and most importantly, can take action on behalf of both employees through self-service and business owners and administrators. Luna enhances payroll and HR tasks, making them more seamless for businesses and their employees.





“Luna is not just an AI chatbot that provides answers—she gets things done,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure. “With Luna, employees can simply ask for help, and she will take care of the rest—whether it’s updating personal details, changing benefits elections, or helping navigate changes in tax and labor laws. Luna makes payroll and HR frictionless.”







Luna: AI That Works for You







Employees often struggle with knowing what HR and payroll updates are necessary when life changes occur. Luna removes that complexity by guiding employees through key decisions and making the necessary changes for them.





For example, if an employee gets married and needs to update their last name, address, and benefits elections, they may not know every detail that requires updating. Luna assists by guiding the employee through the necessary changes and helping facilitate updates across payroll and HR systems, reducing administrative burden and improving efficiency for both employees and employers.







A Game-Changer for Businesses







Luna is built to help businesses stay compliant with evolving regulations while reducing administrative burden. By empowering employees to handle their HR and payroll needs through simple voice or text commands, Luna minimizes the need for HR teams to process routine requests, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.





“With Luna, we are introducing a new way to simplify payroll and HR, and we look forward to refining and expanding her functionality throughout 2025,” said Goepel. “She enhances the employee experience while helping businesses streamline operations, reduce compliance risks, and save time. It’s a win-win.”







About Asure







Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit



www.asuresoftware.com



.







Media Contact:







Patrick McKillop





Vice President, Investor Relations





Asure







patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com







617-335-5058



