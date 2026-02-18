ASTS vs. ANET: Which Connectivity Stock is the Better Buy Today?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET are key players in the communications-technology ecosystem focused on next-generation connectivity. AST SpaceMobile is building the world’s first and only global cellular broadband network in space, accessible directly by standard smartphones (4G-LTE/5G devices) for commercial and government use, leveraging its extensive Intellectual Property and patent portfolio. The SpaceMobile Service is provided by a constellation of high-powered, large phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) using low-band and mid-band spectrum controlled by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage.



On the other hand, Arista offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry, primarily focusing on high-performance cloud and data center networking infrastructure powering AI and hyperscale computing. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile has completed the unfolding of BlueBird 6, the first of its next-generation satellites. Featuring the largest commercial phased array in LEO at nearly 2,400 square feet, the satellite marks a 3.5x increase in size over its predecessors (BlueBird 1-5) with 10x data capacity. The company is slated to launch BlueBird 7 in late February. It plans to deploy 45 to 60 satellites into orbit by the end of 2026. This is likely to strengthen its position as one of the leading space-based cellular broadband service providers in the market.



Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,800 patents and patent-pending claims. This design aims to deliver global cellular coverage by eliminating dead zones and providing space-based connectivity to areas without broadband service. By connecting directly to standard smartphones at broadband speeds, these advanced phased arrays eliminate the need for special equipment, enhancing current mobile networks while ensuring seamless use of existing mobile phones. The SpaceMobile service is compatible with all major brands available in the market and connects directly to everyday mobile phones.



AST SpaceMobile has partnered with leading carriers, such as AT&T Inc. T and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, to tap into a pre-existing pool of cell customers and raise funds to help build a worldwide satellite network. This has enhanced cellular coverage in the United States, essentially eliminating dead zones and empowering remote areas of the country with space-based connectivity.



However, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation, higher interest rates, capital market volatility, tariff imposition and geopolitical conflicts, are negatively impacting the company’s operations. These have led to continued fluctuations in satellite material prices, resulting in increased capital costs and pressure on the company’s financial performance. In addition, AST SpaceMobile faces severe competition from existing and new industry leaders like SpaceX’s Starlink and Globalstar, which are developing satellite communications technology using LEO constellations. To combat such competitive pressure, ASTS has to continuously customize its network offerings, enhance the cost-effectiveness of its products and services and boost the satellite data networks, which increases operating costs and reduces margins.

The Case for Arista

Arista offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry, with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches for the high-speed data center segment and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit switching products. Over the years, the company has introduced various products to meet the rising demands of AI/ML-driven network architectures. These innovations have enabled Arista to deliver a superior customer experience and increase customer engagement.



The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers, as its modern networking platforms are foundational for the transformation from silos to data centers. The company surpassed shipments of 150 million cumulative ports in the fourth quarter. Arista boasts a comprehensive portfolio with the right network architecture for client-to-campus data center cloud and AI networking, backed by three guiding principles. These include best-in-class, highly proactive products with resilience, zero-touch automation and telemetry with predictive client-to-cloud one-click operations with granular visibility and prescriptive insights for deeper AI algorithms.



With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, has helped it to record steady top-line growth.



However, Arista remains plagued by high operating costs. As it continues to enhance its existing product line and develop new technologies and products that address emerging technological trends, evolving industry standards and changing end-customer needs, operating costs tend to soar. Moreover, the redesigning of products and their supply chain mechanism has eroded margins. Although the company is witnessing increased demand, there are lingering supply bottlenecks for advanced products. As such, when Arista increases orders for these components and tries to build up inventory, it is blocking working capital.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for ASTS & ANET?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 1,142%, while that of EPS suggests a decline of 62.1%. The EPS estimates have been trending southward (down 0.9%) over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fiscal 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 18.9%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 10.7%. The EPS estimates have remained flat at $3.30 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of ASTS & ANET

Over the past year, AST SpaceMobile has gained 166.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 43.7%. Arista has surged 37.2% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista looks more attractive than AST SpaceMobile from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, ANET currently trades at 16.34 forward sales, significantly lower than AST SpaceMobile’s 113.64.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ASTS or ANET: Which is a Better Pick?

AST SpaceMobile carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while Arista carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their sales to improve in 2026. However, ASTS’ earnings are likely to decline significantly, while Arista’s bottom line is expected to witness modest growth. Arista has witnessed a healthy revenue growth over the years, while AST SpaceMobile has been facing a bumpy road. In terms of price performance, ASTS has outperformed ANET but is trading expensively compared to the latter in terms of the valuation metric. With a large revenue base, strong profitability, solid demand trends and superior Zacks Rank, Arista appears to be a better investment option at the moment.

