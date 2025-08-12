ASTS Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss Despite Top-Line Growth

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS reported lackluster second-quarter 2025 results, with both the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation, higher interest rates, volatility in the capital markets, imposition of tariffs and geopolitical conflicts, are negatively impacting the company’s operations. These factors led to continued fluctuations in satellite material prices, increasing capital costs and putting pressure on the company’s financial performance in the quarter under discussion.

Quarter Details

Net loss in the reported quarter was $99.4 million or a loss of 41 cents per share compared with a loss of $72.6 million or a loss of 51 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The reported loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents.



Quarterly revenues improved to $1.2 million from $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 million.

Other Details

In the June quarter, total operating expenses rose to $73.9 million from $63.9 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to increased research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter were $63.4 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first six months of 2025, the company utilized $72 million of cash for operating activities compared with $64.3 million in the year-ago period. As of June 30, 2025, it had $923.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $482.5 million long long-term debt.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

