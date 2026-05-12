ASTS Reports Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss Despite Revenue Expansion

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS reported lackluster first-quarter 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported revenue growth year over year, driven by gateway hardware sales and U.S. government contract revenues. The company also expanded satellite production and partnerships while advancing BlueBird satellite launches. However, higher operating and launch costs, along with macroeconomic uncertainty, continued to pressure its bottom line.

Quarter Details

Net loss in the reported quarter was $191 million or a loss of 66 cents per share compared with a loss of $45.7 million or a loss of 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The reported loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents.



Quarterly revenues surged to $14.7 million from $0.72 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by commercial gateway equipment sales and project-related revenue from U.S. government contracts. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.2 million.



In the first quarter, Product revenues increased to $13.4 million from $0.38 million, and Services revenues increased to $1.3 million from $0.34 million in the prior-year quarter.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote

Other Details

In the March quarter, total operating expenses rose to $164.1 million from $63.7 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to increased general and administrative costs and engineering services expenses. Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter were $91.2 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, the company utilized $48.1 million of cash for operating activities compared with a cash utilization of $28.5 million in the year-ago period. As of March 31, 2026, it had $3.03 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $2.96 billion in long-term debt.

Zacks Rank

AST SpaceMobile currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, suggesting growth of 37.06% from the year-ago reported figure.



Keysight has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.45%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.58% in the last four reported quarters.



Workday, Inc. WDAY is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on May 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.49 per share, implying growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Workday has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.16%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.53% in the last four reported quarters.



Analog Devices, Inc. ADI is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, implying growth of 55.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Analog Devices has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 21.89%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.11% in the last four reported quarters.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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