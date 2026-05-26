ASTS: Eliminating Dead Zones With Best-In-Breed Satellite Tech

AST SpaceMobile Company Overview

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is in the process of building one of the world’s first global cellular broadband networks in space. These networks will be directly accessible by standard smartphones (4G-LTE/5G devices) for commercial and government use, leveraging its extensive Intellectual Property and patent portfolio. The SpaceMobile Service is currently planned to be provided by a constellation of high-powered, large phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit (“LEO”) using low-band and mid-band spectrums controlled by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage. The SpaceMobile Service is expected to be highly attractive to MNOs as it will enable them to improve and differentiate their service offerings without significant incremental capital investment.

Best-In-Breed Technology

Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile’s technology is backed by more than 3,850 patents and patent-pending claims. This design aims to deliver global cellular coverage by eliminating dead zones and providing space-based connectivity to areas without broadband service. By connecting directly to standard smartphones at broadband speeds, these advanced phased arrays eliminate the need for special equipment, enhancing current mobile networks while ensuring seamless use of existing mobile phones. The recent FCC approval allowing commercial supplemental coverage from space in the United States validates ASTS’ technology and supports future commercial deployment plans.

Vast Satellite Deployment

AST SpaceMobile has effectively deployed its initial set of commercial satellites in LEO. Named BlueBird, these satellites feature more than 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum. They are equipped with communications arrays spanning 693 square feet, providing non-continuous service across the United States. The successful deployment of BlueBird 6, which features a 2,400 square-foot communications array and peak download speeds of up to 120 Mbps, marked another operational milestone. ASTS is currently in production through BlueBird 32 and continues to target approximately 45 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026, with launches expected every one to two months.

Key Partnerships

AST SpaceMobile has strategically partnered with leading telecom companies to grant customers easy access to its technology. Collaborations with Rakuten, AT&T, Verizon, and TELUS have expanded its international footprint and strengthened long-term commercial opportunities. The FCC authorization for operations using spectrum coordinated with Verizon, AT&T, and FirstNet further deepens these relationships. The acquisition of Ligado Networks has enabled ASTS to gain spectrum rights to a 45MHz block of Ligado’s L-band spectrum in the United States and Canadian markets for more than 80 years, reducing its dependence on carrier partners.

Space Industry Hype

SpaceX will go public on June 12th. Betting markets suggest that the leading space company will garner the largest IPO market cap in history (~$2.3T). If this is to occur, it will immediately re-rate all space companies higher.

Explosive Revenue Growth Expected

ASTS’s story is more than hype. Wall Street projects that revenues will grow from under $100 million last year to over $700 million next year!



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Technical Breakout

ASTS shares are breaking out of a multi-month base on heavy volume today, providing a favorable reward-to-risk zone.



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ASTS: Pristine Balance Sheet

In the cash-intensive space business, cash is king. ASTS has built ample liquidity. As of Q1, the company reported of over $3.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. While the company is still operating at a loss, this funding reduces near-term refinancing risk and provides flexibility to sustain the planned satellite deployment.



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Bottom Line

AST SpaceMobile represents a rare convergence of revolutionary technology, robust capital health, and explosive market timing. By eliminating the need for expensive, specialized hardware and integrating seamlessly with major global carriers, the company is uniquely positioned to capture an untapped broadband market.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.