Astrotech Corp. Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Astrotech Corp. (ASTC) announced Loss for second quarter of -$3.93 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.93 million, or -$2.34 per share. This compares with -$4.01 million, or -$2.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 42.3% to $0.15 million from $0.26 million last year.

Astrotech Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

